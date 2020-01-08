The second session of the 106th Nebraska Legislature began this morning, with senators reporting to the State Capitol in Lincoln.
Sen. Mark Kolterman of Legislative District 24 has already introduced two bills, one that would require consultation with school districts when placing children in state care, and one that would require health carriers to provide coverage for dermatological reviews by way of telehealth.
This short 60-day session is scheduled through April 23.
