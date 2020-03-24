On March 24, the Legacy Fund for Seward County announced the establishment of a specific fund to assist in meeting the immediate needs of Seward County residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The purpose of the account is to raise funds to support the work of community-based organizations in Seward County to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable residents of Seward County.
“This is an opportunity for us to address an immediate need through local partnerships with our community governmental partners, our local school systems, and other community organizations that need additional financial resources during this time,” said John Owens, who serves as chair of the Fund Advisory Committee for the Legacy Fund for Seward County.
The Legacy Fund for Seward County has created a special account within its organization to receive funding that will be expended in response to needs created during the COVID-19 pandemic to support Seward County residents.
“We know new needs have arisen during the COVID-19 pandemic that were not anticipated. For example, providing internet connectivity in homes so children can continue their education, and providing more funding for local nonprofits to support individuals needing assistance with rent, utilities, or food. This is an unprecedented time and we want to provide an opportunity for people to give locally, knowing all the dollars contributed will remain in the county,” said Shane Baack, Community Legacy Fund board member. “This fund allows money to be distributed rapidly to the places it is needed most in Seward County.”
To donate to the Legacy Fund for the Seward County COVID-19 Response Fund, visit www.sewardcountylegacy.org. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 41, Seward, NE 68434. Write “COVID-19 Fund” in the memo line of your check.
Grants from this account will be made only to 501(c)(3) public charities and governmental entities; this includes schools and churches. Grants will not be made to individuals or for-profit businesses.
To apply for a grant visit www.sewardcountylegacy.org. If you have any questions, contact Shane Baack at (402) 750-1281 or John Owens at (402) 641-0477.
