John E. Rapp
March 26, 1965 – May 9, 2020
John Edward Rapp was the second child born on March 26, 1965, in Seward to Jerry and Belva (Yoder) Rapp. He passed away suddenly Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home in Lincoln at the age of 55.
As a young boy, John loved riding his bicycle as often as he could. He also enjoyed visiting the state capitol building and the city's railyard watching the trains pass by and going to Pioneers Park and looking at the large bronze buffalo. When John was in Milford, he repeatedly loved to sit on the tractor that was parked in front of Butch’s Welding Shop. John attended Arnold Elementary School and later became a 1986 graduate of Lincoln High School. Afterwards, he did vocational training through LOMR.
John loved traveling to Disneyworld with his sisters and being with family and friends, especially the times spent with Pat, Mike, Travis, Kristy, Dallas, his sisters, Bernie and Cindy, and his brothers-in-law, Doug and Tony. For those who knew him, John always referred to himself in the third person. For instance, he often said, “John’s going to hit you.” He loved his mother’s cooking and baking. In spite of his mental disability, John was a very lovable, caring and kind individual.
Survivors include his father, Jerry Rapp, Cove, Arkansas; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy and Tony Archuleta and Bernadeen and Doug Romero; niece, Bobbie Shafer, all of Rawlins, Wyoming; nephew, Jerry Shafer, Colorado Springs, Colorado; special friends, Pat and Mike Charron, Kristy and Terry Hobaugh, Travis Weber and Dallas Dils, all of Lincoln; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Belva Rapp, in 1996.
The service was May 12 with burial at Blue Mound Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike Charron, Dallas Dils, Tony Archuleta, Doug Romero, Cody Rapp and Travis Weber. Memorials may be directed in care of the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at lauberfh.com.
