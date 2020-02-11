James Martin Hoffman
April 9, 1961 – Jan. 31, 2020
Chief Master Sgt. James “Jim” Martin Hoffman, 58, passed away peacefully at his home in Apple Valley, California, surrounded by his family, on Jan. 31, 2020. Jim was born April 9, 1961, in Seward to John Hoffman and Juanita (Clark) Hoffman, both of Seward. He graduated from Papillion High School in Papillion in 1979, and in 1982 married Kathleen “Kathy” Temme, daughter of Harold “Hess” and JoAnn Temme of Ralston.
Jim joined the U.S. Air Force in 1981, and went on to serve in the Afghan War in Operation Enduring Freedom. He proudly and honorably served his country for 28 years, achieving the rank of chief master sergeant.
In 2004 Jim received his bachelor’s degree from Park University in computer science and in 2006 his master’s degree from Webster University in business management. Jim retired from the Air Force in 2008, and the family moved to Apple Valley, California, where Jim began his second career with General Atomics Aeronautical Engineering.
Jim Hoffman is survived by Kathy Hoffman, his wife of 37 years, and their two daughters, Brooke Hoffman of Apple Valley, California, and Brittainy Hoffman of Phoenix, Arizona; mother-in-law, JoAnn Temme of Ralston; his mother, Juanita Goings of Seward; his brother, Jon Hoffman of Seward; uncle, LCDR Jack Clark of Tucson Arizona; nephews, PV2 Barrett Hoffman and wife Melanie of Fort Riley, Kansas, Sean Hoffman and Marc Hoffman of Plattsmouth; niece, Carrie Pearce and husband Kenny of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandnieces, Skyler Kidd of Las Vegas, Nevada, Breauna Hoffman of Omaha and Paisley Hoffman of Fort Riley, Kansas; and grandnephew, Christopher Kidd of Las Vegas, Nevada. Other surviving family includes Rustico Tapang of Phoenix, Arizona, and Sue Parrick of Seward, along with many cousins, friends and colleagues around the world.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, John Hoffman of Papillion; step-father Harold “Dean” Goings of Seward; and father-in-law, Harold “Hess” Temme of Ralston.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at a later date.
