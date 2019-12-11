Gingerbread
Zane Wittstruck looks at a display of gingerbread houses during the Kiwanis Club’s Santa Party in Milford Dec. 7.

 Photo by Hope Moural/MT

The Milford Kiwanis Club held its annual Santa Party Dec. 7 at Milford Elementary. The party included a gingerbread house contest, crafts, a bake sale and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. See more photos in this week's Milford Times.

