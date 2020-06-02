Howard E. Riedl
Feb. 18, 1940 – May 29, 2010
Howard Elihu Riedl was born Feb. 18, 1940, in Larned, Kansas, to Theodore and Anntoinette (Holopirek) Riedl and passed away Saturday, May 29, 2010, in Lincoln at the age of 80.
As a young boy, Howard attended Cozad Public Schools, later graduating with the class of 1958. He later enlisted into the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict and was discharged in 1963. He returned to Nebraska where he furthered his education by attending Southeast Community College, Milford, where he received a degree in diesel mechanics and later in 1972, a degree in electrical training. Howard was employed with Caterpillar and later Allied Mills. He was united in marriage to Edna Boldenow and to this union, two children were born, Grant and Sandra. He was an electrical instructor for Southeast Community College in Milford for 30 years, retiring in 2003.
Howard loved fishing, especially his group trips up to Canada and fishing with his family and friends. Spending time with his family and his faith at the church was very important to him. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Milford, and was an assistant Boy Scout master for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Edna; son, Grant and Mary Riedl, Caldwell, Idaho; daughter, Sandra and Anthony Hooper, Carroll, Iowa; four grandchildren, James Riedl and Annebelle Riedl, both of Caldwell, and Tyrion and Kellan Hooper, both of Carroll; several brother and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Richard Riedl.
A family service was held at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Milford. A memorial will be planned at a later date at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lauberfh.com.
