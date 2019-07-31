How many people can you cram in a pickup cab? Ten adults or 14 teens. The Pickup Cram was a new event at Milford Fun Days this year. Teams had 3 minutes to stuff as many people into the cab as possible before closing the doors. See more Fun Days coverage in this week's Milford Times.
