Pickup Cram
Ten adults cram inside the cab of a pickup July 27 at Milford Fun Days.

 Photo by Jenny Brinkmeyer/MT

How many people can you cram in a pickup cab? Ten adults or 14 teens. The Pickup Cram was a new event at Milford Fun Days this year. Teams had 3 minutes to stuff as many people into the cab as possible before closing the doors. See more Fun Days coverage in this week's Milford Times.

