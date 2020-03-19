MEMORIAL HEALTH CARE SYSTEMS: Seward County's local hospital and three health clinics are meeting several times a week with the doctors leading the state's infection control response.
"All of our protocols we put in play as we continue to plan for a surge in activity are coming from their directives," Memorial Health Care Systems CEO Roger Reamer said March 19.
The hospital and clinics will meet every Thursday with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to talk about supply chains for necessary items like masks that will allow medical professionals to continue their work.
Reamer asked patients who think they may be getting sick with COVID-19 to call first before going to the clinic or hospital. Those patients will be screened over the phone or can use the Memorial EZ Visit virtual screen at www.mhcs.us. The EZ Visit fee is being waived for those with respiratory symptoms.
"Because the testing is so very limited, we've got to be careful going down that protocol," Reamer said.
The hospital won't be allowed to test patients without the health department's permission because testing kits are in short supply.
Patients also are being screened at the door of hospital and clinics in Seward, Milford and Utica instead of inside the facilities to try to identify if they have any potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Reamer said patients will be asked to wear a mask to protect staff and others, and staff will do the same.
"Emergency plans in place for a surge in patients. We have to deal with infectious diseases every day. Understand we're tuned into this. We'll work through any kinks that don't seem quite right there yet," Reamer said.
Reamer said some specialists who visit the clinic regularly are suspending elective procedures and services for the time being.
"They don't want to be put into a quarantine situation," he said. "There's not very many of them, and they're going to be needed in other areas."
The hospital runs its own childcare center for children of its employees. The day care is still in operation but is working out of two different areas to keep group sizes small.
Contact numbers:
Memorial Hospital: 402-643-2971
Milford Family Medical Center: 402-761-3307
Seward Family Medical Center: 402-643-4800
Utica Family Medical Center: 402-534-2081
Seward Family Pharmacy: 402-646-4607
Specialty Clinic: 402-646-4651
Seward Memorial Physical Therapy: 402-646-4611
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.