You've probably seen patterns floating around on the internet or people asking for spare fabric. Maybe you're even sewing some yourself.
But if you're making homemade face masks for your local Seward County hospital or clinics, you may not be helping in the right way.
“We're just really blown away by how generous our community has been. For them to go out of their way when they have so much going on in their own lives is amazing,” said Mallory Gibreal, director of community relations for Memorial Health Care Systems, which serves Seward County and surrounding areas.
Right now, though, MHCS doesn't need homemade masks and won't use them for a few reasons.
First, the masks may not actually do anything to protect against germs—and if they're used incorrectly, then could make the problem worse.
“Homemade masks are not considered personal protective equipment, since their capability to protect health care personnel is unknown,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health care professionals are using a certain type of mask, called an N95. They're more substantial than the paper-like surgical masks people have been wearing in public.
N95 masks are fitted to each professional to make sure they cover all necessary areas of the face.
“These have all been manufactured and tested and proven to be effective, whereas the masks you're making at home haven't been scientifically researched to make sure contaminants aren't getting into your mouth and nose,” Gibreal said.
Roger Reamer, MHCS CEO, said homemade masks can create a false sense of security for people who wear them because they're not proven to actually work.
“Don't put your guard down just because you've got a homemade mask on. If it makes you feel better, that's fine, but we wouldn't be asking for help in that area,” Reamer said. “If we don't have to utilize them, we shouldn't go down that path.”
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has tasked several researchers with figuring out the effectiveness of cloth on preventing the transmission of germs.
“They haven't been able to find any documentation or studies to find any effectiveness,” Gibreal said.
Further, if people incorrectly take the masks off or store them where they could contaminate other surfaces, they might be spreading more germs. Homemade masks where the user can't tell which side is which could be put on one way, then taken off and put on the other way, with the germy side against the user's face.
Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, which serves Seward County, said not everyone needs to wear a mask when they're out in public unless they are sick.
“You use a mask to protect others from you, not to protect yourself from others,” McDougall said, “and you have to take it off and put it on correctly.”
DHHS, like the CDC, said homemade masks, bandanas and other cloth should be used as an absolute last resort, ideally in combination with a certified face mask.
“Caution should be exercised when considering this option. Homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face,” the CDC said.
Some hospitals are accepting the masks because they're nearly to the last resort stage of their supply.
Gibreal said some places may be accepting the masks to give to patients when they come in for a screening.
If they are being used by doctors and nurses, they're likely being used over the top of a fitted N95 mask to help keep the certified mask cleaner longer.
“Each hospital needs to put strategies in place that are at their capacity and availability of resources,” Gibreal said.
In Seward, Gibreal said the PPE supply is being well-managed based on CDC and DHHS recommendations.
MHCS also has the ability to disinfect masks and use them again, and it follows the University of Nebraska Medical Center's guidance on extended use and reuse of masks to help preserve the supply.
Extended use means using one mask all day. Reuse means taking the mask off and reusing it for multiple days.
The CDC recently approved UNMC's strategy for decontaminating masks using a UV light method, something that was available at the Seward hospital before COVID-19 concerns came about. It's used for other decontamination, as well, not just masks.
Gibreal said there may come a time when the Seward hospital will accept the masks, but it's hoping it won't be necessary.
“Health and safety have to be our number one priority,” she said. “Even if the CDC does come out saying that (homemade masks are OK), they're doing that with the understanding that they're lowering standards. It might come to a time when we have to, but we're really hoping this UV and the extended use and reuse will work.”
Gibreal said MHCS is thankful for all of the offers it has received and appreciates how much the community is willing to help.
MHCS may be able to accept donations of N95 masks or face shields, hand sanitizer and other tested, approved items. Those who wish to donate should call (402) 646-4707 or email shana.glover@mhcs.us. If the hospital cannot currently accept what they wish to donate, the donor's name will be put on a contact list, and the hospital will reach out if the need arises.
“We're going to take the safest measures that we can at this time,” Gibreal said. “We are not there yet.”
