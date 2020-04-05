Health care personnel use N95 masks to help protect themselves from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and from other respiratory viruses. Personnel are fit tested for N95 masks so they receive the type that has the best seal for their individual face. The three masks on the left are different sizes and fits of N95 masks. The one on the right is a pediatric surgical mask, more commonly seen out in public. As one can see, an N95 mask is much different from a homemade fabric mask.