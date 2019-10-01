After an announcement Sept. 23 that two nursing care facilities in Seward County are slated to close in November, the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership is working with the Nebraska Department of Labor to assist employees who will be out of work.
Azria Health announced it will close the Utica Community Care Center and Crestview Care Center in Milford on Nov. 21.
The closures, along with two more in Blue Hill and Columbus, are affecting about 240 employees and 205 residents.
The Department of Labor has a Rapid Response Team working to provide information on employees’ rights and potential benefits available to them.
SCCDP representatives and the Rapid Response Team will meet with employees of the Utica Community Care Center at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the care center.
Meetings at Crestview Care Center in Milford will be at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
“The NDOL will be offering many resources for these employees, including reskill and upskill services to qualifying employees,” said Suzanne Gligorevic with SCCDP. “They’ll also be presenting some resources regarding mental health so that workers have a resource to reach out to if needed.”
The two groups also are coordinating job fairs in Utica and Milford to help displaced workers find new jobs. The fairs will be open to the general public, as well.
“We are hoping to reach the workers that will be displaced with the unfortunate closing of two area care center facilities, as well as the public who may be seeking employment or career change. I have spoken with several of the displaced workers and while many of them are hoping to continue in the medical field, they are also open to exploring new possibilities,” Gligorevic said.
The fairs will include employers from Seward County, as well as other organizations outside the county.
“Our goal is to make sure our Seward County employers are represented and engaged if they’d like to participate,” she said.
The Utica job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at the Village Auditorium.
The Milford job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Welsch Center at Southeast Community College.
Those interested in having a booth at the job fairs as well as workers looking for resources may contact the SCCDP office at (402) 643-4189 or email suzanne@cultivatesewardcounty.com.
