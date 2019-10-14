The Seward County Sheriff conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 that led to the arrest of one man Oct. 14. The stop resulted in the seizure of cocaine, hallucinogens and two handguns.
The stop occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. near mile marker 371. The sheriff conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Silverado, when he had reasonable suspicion that the driver was involved in criminal activity, leading to a search of the vehicle.
During the search, the sheriff discovered 22 grams of cocaine, 15 packages of cocaine, 7 grams of hallucinogens and two loaded handguns that were within the driver's reach.
The driver, Mark Claypoole, 34, of Duncansville, Pennsylvania, was arrested and is being charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of hallucinogens and possession of a concealed weapon.
