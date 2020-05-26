Glen W. Roth
Aug. 7, 1929 – May 23, 2020
Glen William Roth was born Aug. 7, 1929, on a farm south of Milford, the middle child of 11, to Joseph and Rosa (Stutzman) Roth. At his death, he resided at Azria Health of Waverly. He went to meet his Savior on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the age of 90 years, 9 months and 16 days.
As a young boy, Glen attended country school district 84. After grade school, Glen helped his father on the farm. At the age of 24, Glen committed his life to the Lord Jesus Christ and became a diligent student of the Word of God. He had a special interest in the Jewish people and in eschatology. He worked for different employers in Lincoln for several years before farming for Bill Webermeier for seven years.
In 1964, he moved to Canada to do mission work with Northern Light Gospel Mission and Northern Youth Programs. He served for a total of 22 years over a time period of 30 years. His varied responsibilities included assisting the First Nations people in church work, doing maintenance at a retreat center, doing construction work and being a bush pilot, transporting mail, freight and passengers. Glen moved back to Milford in 1994, where he worked for Wayne Troyer doing carpentry until he retired in 2003. Glen enjoyed woodworking, nature, hunting, fishing, storytelling and playing Scrabble. He was a member of Salem Country Church. Glen's love for the Lord and commitment to Him have been a source of encouragement and blessing to many over the years. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Alice Roth, Coralville, Iowa; an aunt, Wilma Stutzman, Kalona, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Glen was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Maynard, Merle, Sterling, Perry, Arthur, Oliver and Melvin; and sisters, Irene Miller, Barbara Roth and Edna Kempnich.
A funeral service was May 26 at Salem Country Church, rural Seward, with the Rev. Anthony Troyer and the Rev. Justin Troyer officiating. Interment was in the Salem Cemetery. Pallbearers were Marty, Dan, Rick, Ron and Gary Roth, Ervin Miller and Don Kempnich. Memorial contributions may be directed to Salem Country Church, 3219 A St. Rd., Seward, NE 68434. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lauberfh.com.
