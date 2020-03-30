As of Monday, March 30, Four Corners Health Department has confirmed its first case of COVID-19. A man in his 50s in York County has tested positive for the virus. This case has been determined by Four Corners to be travel-related.
Four Corners covers York, Seward, Butler and Polk counties.
The man has minor symptoms and is currently self-isolating at home. He has had minimal contact with others and is considered a low-risk to the community.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone should do the following:
- Wash your hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
As a reminder, Directed Health Measures have been issued for Butler, Polk, Seward and York counties through May 6. For a copy of the Directed Health Measures, visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov. For questions, contact the Four Corners Health Department at (402) 362-2621.
