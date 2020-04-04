Four Corners Health Department confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Seward County late Saturday night, April 4.
A man in his 60s tested positive for the virus after becoming ill. He worked outside the health district and is believed to have contracted the virus at work. The man has been self-isolating at home since becoming ill.
The Four Corners district includes Seward, York, Butler and Fillmore counties.
This is the Four Corners district's third lab-confirmed COVID-19 case. The first two were reported in York County on March 30 and April 3. The first was a man in his 50s who had returned from traveling, and the second was a woman in her 30s, whose situation is under investigation.
The health department has not stated whether or not community spread has been found in Seward or York counties.
The department reminds people of its community goals: 1) To slow the spread of COVID-19 and, 2) To protect in particular individuals at increased risk for severe illness, including older adults and people of any age with underlying health issues as well as health care and critical infrastructure workers.
Symptoms of the disease include a fever, cough or shortness of breath. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, call your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling. Notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. It’s important to call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.
To reduce the spread of the virus, residents should stay home as much as possible, even if they're not sick, and practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet from other people.
Practice frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the Four Corners website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov; the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx; or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV.
Contact Four Corners with questions at (402) 362-2621 or (877) 337-3573. Send email to info@fourcorners.ne.gov.
