The deadline to file for office is now passed, and Nebraska has its list of candidates who are running for election in May and November.
County Clerk and Election Commissioner Sherry Schweitzer has not yet determined if each race will appear on the May 12 primary election ballot or if they will be forwarded to the general election ballot for Nov. 3.
That decision will be based on the number of candidates who filed in each race.
In Seward County, the following people have filed to run for office.
County Commissioner
District 2—Becky Paulsen, Seward, incumbent (Republican); Darrell J. Zabrocki, Seward (Republican); Chad Orwen, Seward (Republican)
District 4—John Culver, Milford, incumbent (Republican)
Public Defender
Nicole Tegtmeier, Seward (Republican)
Seward City Council
(non-political)
Ward 1—Jessica Kolterman, incumbent
Ward 2—Chris Schmit, incumbent; Erin Weides
Ward 3—John P. Singleton, incumbent; Gerald L. Henthorn
Ward 4—Jonathan Wilken, incumbent
Seward Airport
Authority
(non-political)
Two vacancies—Marvin Siefert, incumbent; Erich H. Helge
City of Milford
(non-political)
Mayor—Patrick L. Kelley, incumbent; Scott M. Bashore
Ward 1—Mike Roth
Ward 2—Dean A. Bruha; Kelli Keib
Boards of Education
(Three vacancies each, non-political)
Centennial—Mark J. Avery, Utica, incumbent; Doug Cast, Beaver Crossing, incumbent; Bruce Borchers, Utica
Milford—Tony Roth, Milford, incumbent; Ned Pauley, Milford, incumbent; Craig Shaw, Pleasant Dale, incumbent
Seward—Jerry Rumery, Seward, incumbent; Ryne Seaman, Seward, incumbent; Paul Duer, Staplehurst, incumbent; Shawn Svoboda, Seward
A list of statewide candidate filings, including legislative and regional boards, is available at the Secretary of State’s office or online at https://sos.nebraska.gov.
Additional information for the May 12 primary and Nov. 3 general elections is available at http://files.countyofsewardne.com/clerk/election/candidates.pdf or at the County Clerk’s Office in the Seward County Courthouse during normal business hours.
For more information, call (402) 643-2883.
