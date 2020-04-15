It's too soon to tell for sure, but area swimming pools may not be filled with kids, laughter or even water this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nebraska is expecting its peak of COVID-19 cases around May 2, but Four Corners Health Department said pools may have to open later than the traditional Memorial Day weekend or not at all in order to keep the virus from spreading this summer.
“The outlook doesn't look good,” Seward City Administrator Greg Butcher said. “Until we see a true light at the end of the tunnel, I've instructed them (city employees) to essentially get the pool ready to go other than filling it.”
The Seward pool's heating system is expensive to run, Butcher said, especially if the pool doesn't end up opening.
“We are not planning to bring that online until we know definitively because that's a giant waste of cost, plus you're just wasting water,” he said.
In Utica, the village board discussed the pool at its April 6 meeting. “We are in a sit and wait environment,” board member Sharon Powell said. “We're notifying all our (life)guards that the board is aware that we can't project opening for Memorial Day weekend.”
Milford has not yet made a decision, but is in a similar situation. It has formally hired pool managers and lifeguards for the summer, but is waiting to see what the next month will bring.
Laura McDougall, director of Four Corners Health Department, said it's difficult to keep young kids away from one another in a swimming pool setting.
Since the coronavirus is spread through droplets, allowing kids to play near one another in a pool of water may invite the virus to spread quickly.
