Edward L. Ohlschwager Jr.
July 21, 1932 – Jan. 26, 2020
Edward Lee Ohlschwager Jr. was born July 21, 1932, in Seward and died Jan. 26, 2020, in Seward at the age of 87 years, 6 months and 5 days. Arrangements are pending with Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. A full obituary and service information may be found at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.