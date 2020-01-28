Edward L. Ohlschwager Jr.

July 21, 1932 – Jan. 26, 2020

Edward Lee Ohlschwager Jr. was born July 21, 1932, in Seward and died Jan. 26, 2020, in Seward at the age of 87 years, 6 months and 5 days. Arrangements are pending with Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. A full obituary and service information may be found at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.

