“I guess it's still the kid in me,” Susie Kreifel-Huber said, as she dressed as the Easter bunny April 10 during her shift at the Milford City Hall.
Her costume was complete with ears, paws, a fluffy tail and a bag of carrots—but it wasn't the first time she wore it.
“I've done this numerous times,” she said.
The first was when her daughter, Joy, began chemotherapy for stage 4 cancer several years ago.
Joy's first day of treatment was on Good Friday, just before Easter.
Kreifel-Huber put on the costume to help brighten her daughter's spirits during the scary time, and others took notice.
“A couple of doctors saw me. I had an Easter basket, and they came over with packages of candy. They asked if I'd go down to the children's ward and visit the sick kids,” she said.
Now, during another time of uncertainty in the community, Kreifel-Huber said she wanted to bring some joy to others.
On her morning trip to the post office, she said several drivers stopped, rolled down their windows and proclaimed “Happy Easter.”
“Anything to put a smile on people's faces right now,” she said.
