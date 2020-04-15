Even though the halls and classrooms at Milford Public Schools have been void of students for the past month, there’s no shortage of Eagle Pride.
The electronic signs at both the elementary and high school are projecting messages of hope for students and community members to see.
At the elementary level, next week will be Virtual Spirit Week, where students will be invited to wear their Eagle fan gear, share what they are thankful for and more.
Elementary and high school classes have been meeting by grade level—from kindergarten to seniors—through video conference so students can see all their classmates and teachers at once.
Principals and administrators are making it a point to check in on students’ emotional wellbeing during the pandemic and share positives.
