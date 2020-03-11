For those who have been missing their morning coffee in Milford, the Dragonfly Cafe and Bakery is now open.
The new owners of the Dragonfly are looking forward to meeting new customers and adding to the food menu. They opened their doors on March 5.
Cousins Jenna Schweitzer and Shawna Oswald will still serve the same specialty coffees that customers came to Dragonfly for before. They plan to make most of their menu from scratch at their location at 518 First St.
Schweitzer and Oswald said they have wanted to work at something along the lines of a bakery and cafe for awhile and had been looking into different spots when this opportunity came along.
“I am excited to get to know the people better,” Oswald said. “We know a lot of people, but we can get to know others here.”
The Milford Chamber of Commerce is grateful for the new owners taking over.
“They have meant a lot to Milford and we are very grateful that someone was willing to step in and take over the coffee shop. We can expect great service and a friendly family-like atmosphere as we have experienced in the past,” said Jordon Folkers, Milford Chamber of Commerce president. “This is one of the great places to gather in Milford and share a cup of coffee and stories together, and we can't wait to see the remodeling that was done and meet with the new owners.”
Schweitzer and Oswald said they will add different things to the menu, including a taco salad, sandwiches and expanding the bakery selections. The store hours will remain the same for now, but they hope to add an evening opening with an opportunity to buy carryout meals, as well as adding catering down the road. The shop will still be closed on Mondays.
The cousins have worked together and grew up together in Milford and look forward to having this business in town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.