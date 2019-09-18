Donald D. Reber
Nov. 12, 1925 – Sept. 16, 2019
Donald D. Reber, 93, of Goshen, Indiana, passed away Sept. 16, 2019, at Greencroft Healthcare. Don was born Nov. 12, 1925, on the family farm in Ruby to Noah and Cora (Hershberger) Reber. On June 16, 1946, he married Barbara K. Bender in Milford. Barbara preceded him in death Jan. 31, 2012.
Don married Elizabeth (Glick) Granfield on March 29, 2014. She survives, along with four daughters, Karen Sue Senft of Goshen, Indiana, Beth Ann Reber Wenger of Dayton, Virginia, Mary Kay (Dan) Hostetler of Rochester, Minnesota, and Carol Jean (Larry) Brundege of Moneta, Virginia; a son, Jon (Kimberly) Reber of Columbia, New Jersey; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth Reber; and sisters, Berniece (Paul) Yoder and Marguerite (Darold) Roth.
Don served in the Navy as a radioman aboard the USS Virgo. He graduated from Milford High School and attended Hesston College. He received a bachelor's degree from Goshen Theological Seminary. In 1952 Don became a missionary in Japan, where he and his wife served for 14 years. In Hokkaido, Don began The Mennonite Hour radio program and then was pastor at the Tokyo Mennonite Church.
Upon returning to the United States, Don worked in marketing with Navajo Freight Lines, Mitsui and Company, Starcraft and Mennonite Media Ministries. His hobbies during retirement included stained glass work, model airplanes, golf, woodworking and reading. He returned to Japan for two years to do wedding ministry in both Tokyo and Sapporo. A Goshen resident since 1976, he was a member of College Mennonite Church.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home in Goshen, Indiana, with the Rev. Phil Waite officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to College Mennonite Church or Mennonite Mission Network. Condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
