Doloris M. Andelt
April 16, 1927 – April 16, 2020
Doloris “Dee” May (Novak) Andelt, 93, of Pleasant Dale was called home to the Lord on April 16, 2020. She was born in rural Seward County on April 16, 1927. She was married to John Andelt on Oct. 20, 1945, and to this union Dennis and Dale Andelt were born. Doloris was an excellent cook and loved her flower gardens. Her famous deviled eggs, potato dumplings and pumpkin pies were a hit at many family and friend functions over the years. She loved to go dancing and spend time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. She was a member of the Pleasant Dale Methodist Church, where she was active in the women’s group and all other church functions.
Preceding Doloris in death were her parents, Adolf and Frances (Dedic) Novak; sister, Dorothy Kuhn; husband, John Andelt; son, Dale Andelt; brother-in-law, Harold Kuhn; and sister-in-law, Bobbi Novak.
Doloris is survived by her son, Dennis Andelt of Pleasant Dale; daughter-in-law, Kathie Andelt of Beatrice; granddaughter, Amanda Andelt (Jaron Hormann) and great-grandson Aaron Hormann of Beatrice; grandson, Randy Andelt and great-grandson Kyler Andelt of Kansas; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Andelt of Pleasant Dale; granddaughter, Amber Andelt-Lubbers, husband Rocky and stepson Johnathan Lubbers of Western; granddaughter, Cassandra Andelt and great-grandson Wyatt Andelt of Dorchester; brother, Dwaine Novak (special friend Clarise Neeman); and sister, Donnalee Miller and brother-in-law, Lonnie Miller. She is also remembered by countless nieces, nephews and cousins and their families, as well as a multitude of friends.
A private graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, at Camden Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department or in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
