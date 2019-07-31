David A. Bishop
Aug. 7, 1941 – July 17, 2019
David Allan was born Aug. 7, 1941, to Elsie and James Bishop in Lincoln. He passed away July 17, 2019, in Lincoln.
He was a farmer for many years, working for farmers in Nebraska and then owning and operating a dairy farm in Minnesota. He worked a number of years at Rediger Chevrolet in Milford and later spent time working at Southeast Community College in the food service department. He loved using John Deere equipment while on the farm and later restored old John Deere tractors. David loved listening to polka music, southern gospel quartets and classic country music. He loved spending time with family, the grandchildren and friends. Most importantly, he was a Christian and established a Christian home. He passed that legacy onto his children as he taught them about God as a heavenly Father.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marilene Joy Bishop; parents, Elsie Mae (Bell) and James Benjamin Bishop; and grandparents, Sena (Mulder) and George Bell and Mary (Hood) and Alfred Bishop.
He is survived by his children, Michele (Bishop) and Eric Maestas and Melissa (Bishop) and Greg Weimer of Dwight and (Tricia) Bishop and David and (Jacklyn) Bishop; grandchildren, Kathleen Maestas, Ariana Bishop, Gavin Bishop, Harrison Bishop, Hazel Bishop and Hendrex Bishop; and siblings, Jim Bishop and Pat (Hall) Hamilton.
A funeral service was held Aug. 5, 2019, at Lincoln Berean Church in Lincoln. Interment was in Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at lincolnfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.