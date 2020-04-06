The following questions were addressed at a March 30 video meeting among stakeholders in Seward County and the Four Corners Health Department, which serves Seward, York, Butler and Polk counties.
How are Directed Health Measures being enforced?
Laura McDougall, director of Four Corners Health Department, said the department has received complaints from groups and individuals who are not following the Directed Health Measure put in place for Seward County by Gov. Pete Ricketts on March 27.
The DHM prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, requires restaurants to close their dining rooms and requires those with COVID-19 symptoms to quarantine themselves, among other activities. It was later expanded to include all 93 counties in Nebraska.
“At this point, we've worked out a system with law enforcement,” McDougall said. “They will be following up, and they try to do some education with those individuals,” about the effects of community spread. “Hopefully we don't have to go any stronger than that.”
The measure is enforceable by a $100 fine, according to state statute. Individual cities have the authority to impose additional measures if they choose.
Do I have the coronavirus, or is it allergies?
“We are seeing some different symptoms in the COVID illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Shortness, can also be called difficulty breathing or chest pain,” Laura McDougall with Four Corners Health Department said.
Some of the symptoms, though, can be the same, like sneezing, sore sinuses and itchy eyes.
“Knowing that we have allergies going on right now, if there's something different from what you usually experience this time of year, it's probably a good idea to check in with your (health care) provider,” McDougall said.
She emphasized the importance of staying home if you're not feeling well—even if that means missing work.
“We've been looking at putting large groups of people in quarantine because someone was working while they were ill. I know our work ethic in Nebraska is strong, but we have got to stay home when we're ill,” McDougall said.
If I don't have symptoms, could I be a carrier?
It is possible for a person to pass the coronavirus on to someone else, even if they don't have symptoms, or are “asymptomatic.”
Anybody with symptoms or who has come in contact with others who have symptoms should stay home from work.
Employers should do what they can to space workers at least 6 feet apart or more, and move them to alternating shifts when possible.
Work with the health department to identify people who may be ill or carrying the virus and get them and others around them into quarantine.
Our company services equipment out of state. What's the best practice?
“Travel seems to be highly correlated with the cases we do have in our state. Even travel within the state is getting to be more and more risky,” said Laura McDougall with Four Corners Health Department.
Only travel if it's absolutely necessary. Then, stay isolated from others and monitor your health for symptoms.
Schools are staying closed. What about daycares?
Gov. Pete Ricketts has mandated that all schools remain closed to students through May 31. Daycares, though, could reopen or stay open if they can meet certain requirements.
“They are really in a different class from the schools,” Laura McDougall with Four Corners Health Department said. “We have to have some available for essential workers who have to go to work.”
Daycares are asked to try to stay open, but the must follow some state-mandated rules:
• fewer than 10 children per room
• rooms must be large enough for children to stay 6 feet apart
• groups of children can't mix at recess or during meals
McDougall said it's difficult to keep small children from touching one another. Keeping a daycare staffed might be hard if staff become sick. Staff or children who show symptoms of illness need to be kept home.
What about salons and businesses with close contact?
Salons, massage parlors and tattoo shops, along with other businesses where customers and employees come into close contact, were not addressed in statewide Directed Health Measures. However, some cities like Lincoln have mandated their closure on the city level.
“It is very risky for the practitioner as well as the client. Some salons and those types of businesses have voluntarily decided it's just too risky and have closed,” said Laura McDougall with Four Corners Health Department.
Some local businesses are seeing an increase in people from Lincoln coming to Seward or Milford to get their hair cut. Some Lincoln practitioners have asked if they can rent a chair in Seward County to keep doing business.
Community spread of COVID-19 has begun in Lincoln, so a danger exists that those customers or practitioners could bring the virus with them.
“We're trying to monitor it and make some decisions around it,” McDougall said.
The Seward City Council will consider the matter at its April 7 meeting.
