During the Seward County Commissioner meeting Sept. 10 the board:
• held a public hearing for the 2019-20 budget and for the tax request.
No one from the public made comments.
• approved the 2019-20 overall budget at $35,619,724. Of that, $8,754,000 will come from tax revenue.
• approved to set the tax request a half cent higher than last year’s. The tax request is 27.72 cents.
• Heard from Highway Superintendent Casey Keim about an exception to employee policy.
Keim has some positions open and asked the board to make an exception to the nepotism policy. The policy states that someone can not work in the same department as their immediate family that works in a supervisor role.
“I’m just asking an exception to the policy to allow these individuals to apply for and interview for (the position),” Keim said.
County Attorney Wendy Elston said the policy does not stop anyone from applying.
“This does not prohibit them from applying for it. But if you determine that they’re the best possible candidate and it creates a nepotism issue then, you may have to do your restructuring,” Elston said.
Keim said if he did determine them to be the best fit he would restructure so the relative hired would be under his supervision instead of the relative’s.
Elston told the board that since Keim was willing to restructure, the board did not need to take action.
• heard from a member of the public during the Public/Officials/Board discussion.
Seward County resident Rebecca Hasty came to the meeting to give her opinion on the county attorney grant funds. She told the board that grant funds must be used for specific things.
“I know you need a lot of roads now that we have a lot of industry going in and things but you can’t just create your own grant,” she said. “(You can’t) dump everything into this slush fund and cycle where all the federal grant money goes, because it doesn’t happen that way.”
The board had previously approved to leave grant funds in their designated funds and put non-grant funds into the General Fund.
Hasty also told the board they should not be fighting over money.
“I think we have to go about this with a lot of integrity and that means not saying ‘war, war, war’ because you’re fighting over money. It’s all about people,” Hasty said.
She encouraged the board to keep money going to the attorney because of all of the programs the county attorney’s office runs.
“Think of veterans, think of all the people with mental illness out there that we will have to fill up our jails with if you don’t give enough money to these other resources,” she said.
• accepted the County Clerk fee report for August for $23,960.50.
• accepted the County Clerk of the District Court fee report for August for $3,835.13.
• authorized the chairman to sign a special designated liquor permit for Junto LLC for an event Sept. 26.
