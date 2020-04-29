The three candidates for the District 2 seat on the Seward County Board of Commissioners spoke during a virtual Candidates Night, hosted by the Seward County League of Women Voters, April 23.
Thirty-two people attended the event via phone or video conference. The commission seat is the only local contested race on the primary ballot.
Incumbent Becky Paulsen, Chad Orwen and Darrell Zabrocki each answered questions about the strengths and weaknesses of the county, economic development, what changes they'd like to see over the next year, and what their priorities will be if elected, among others.
Roads, communication with county employees and transparency between county departments and the public were high on the list.
The Seward County Independent and Milford Times' 2020 Primary Election Guide includes responses from candidates in the April 29 editions. Information about statewide and regional candidates will be included for the Nov. 3 general election in the fall.
The primary election will be May 12, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots are due to the county clerk's office by 8 p.m. May 12. They may be returned by mail or in the drop box on the north side of the courthouse.
