Communities around the state have closed their public parks to encourage social distancing.
Directed Health Measures from Gov. Pete Ricketts now prohibit gatherings of 10 or more people, and those who do leave home are to stay 6 feet away from one another at work and while grocery shopping.
One space that's more difficult to police, though, is public parks.
“Many communities are closing their playground equipment or parks. Some have the ability to shut gates. Some are putting ropes around it or posting that the park is closed,” said Laura McDougall, director of Four Corners Health Department. “You can't guarantee that the playground equipment would be sanitized appropriately for right now.”
Milford and Utica both have closed their parks.
“We explored sanitizing these areas but could not feel comfortable thinking that would be enough,” Milford Mayor Patrick Kelley wrote in an April 3 statement on the closures. “We will continue to evaluate as the conditions warrant. We are looking at the best possible way to keep all members of our community healthy, while reducing the chance of spreading the virus.”
Milford used ropes to block off its play equipment, while Utica posted signs at entrances to the parks.
Kelley wrote that people are still welcome to walk or play in the open areas of the parks, if they maintain fewer than 10 people at a time and stay 6 feet apart.
“We want kids to be able to play and get some exercise, but we also have to keep in mind that social distancing and contamination of surfaces,” McDougall said.
In Seward, the city has not made an official decision. City Administrator Greg Butcher said the city is working with Seward Public Schools to see how often playgrounds are being used.
“The police department is reporting that there aren't a lot of people out there,” Butcher said March 30.
The ball fields at Plum Creek Park are closed, since team sports are discouraged and, if more than 10 people are present, now prohibited.
Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward said state officials have had conversations about kids getting together for team practices for softball, baseball and other sports.
“The State NDE (Nebraska Department of Education) has made it very clear they don't want that to happen,” Kolterman said.
That applies to all school-sanctioned teams, as well as club sports or city rec activities.
He also encouraged people who see large groups of kids to break them up.
“You can still go on the trails and walk, if you keep that distance,” Kolterman said.
Butcher said people using trails or sidewalks should still maintain distance when they pass others by stopping to let others pass or moving off to the side.
“We're seeing increased use. We want to keep that open as long as we can with people being so stir-crazy,” he said.
Campgrounds also are closed to overnight campers, and Nebraska Game and Parks has shut down many state recreation areas.
McDougall said cities and villages will have to decide whether to open their swimming pools this summer. No mandates have been set by any agencies yet, but there could be some in the coming month.
“When we're talking about small children or children together, a lot of times they don't have a good concept of what social distancing is,” McDougall said. “They don't necessarily understand the gravity of what we're trying to do here.”
Swimming pools, though, draw large crowds of people—especially kids—in a relatively small space. With COVID-19 coming from a virus that is spread through droplets, a pool of water could be a fast way to spread it.
“Some of those settings just aren't conducive to distancing,” McDougall said.
