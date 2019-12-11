It looks like a space satellite may have crash-landed on the Milford water tower.
Really, it’s a set of new antennae for Verizon Wireless phones.
The antennae were installed Dec. 5 after several delays caused the installation to be pushed back from May.
Verizon subcontracted with Tower Systems Inc. of Watertown, South Dakota, to install the antennae, which added another 20 feet to the 117-foot-tall water tower.
The apparatus on which the antennae are mounted weighs around 7,000 pounds, according to Milford Maintenance Superintendent Gary TeSelle, and had to be hoisted to the top by Nebraska Crane of Lincoln.
TeSelle was on-site to supervise and said he was most concerned about the tower’s new paint job getting scratched, but all went smoothly.
Before the antennae were in place, Milford’s Verizon service came from a tower in Dorchester.
“That’s why some people in Milford can’t get reception in their homes, metal buildings, brick buildings,” TeSelle said. “This will solve all that.”
He said the 5G service was set to be activated shortly after the new equipment was in place.
In addition to the equipment on top of the tower, the bottom of the tower houses four large panels. Three are battery back-ups in case power goes out, and the fourth contains the communication controls.
