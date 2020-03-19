SEWARD COUNTY CHAMBER AND DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP: The SCCDP is reaching out to its member businesses to see what it can do to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our team has called all our members to ask how they need our support. Different industries are being hit harder than others," SCCDP President and CEO Jonathan Jank said March 19.
Each type of business is struggling with different types of needs, and the SCCDP is working to address those needs on a case-by-case basis.
While most businesses in the area are still open, many have switched to having their lobbies and offices closed, and staff are working from home when they can.
Many restaurants are switching to curbside service, drive-thru only or have started offering delivery. Others are limiting the number of people who can be in their dining rooms at one time and are spacing out tables to keep people away from one another.
Jank said SCCDP is meeting weekly with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce to get a business update on statewide procedures and economic situations.
One of the most important things businesses can do, Jank said, is to record all losses related to COVID-19 from Jan. 31, 2020, until the pandemic is over.
"They need to see the impact on local businesses. That's critically important," he said.
The SCCDP is planning video meetings with retail groups and financial institutions to see how they can best support small businesses during this time.
SMALL BUSINESS LOANS: Zane Francescato, development director for SCCDP, said Nebraska is working on becoming a certified disaster area related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Small Business Administration. Once that is achieved, businesses will be able to apply for up to $2 million in low-interest business loans to help them get through financial challenges caused by the virus.
Francescato said these loans are not meant to replace lost revenue, but they can be used to help with payroll and other necessities.
The loans will carry an interest rate of 2.75% to 3.7%, depending on the type of business. Repayment arrangements will be scheduled for up to 30 years, and the first repayment doesn't start until a year after the loan is granted.
He said the state is also working on provisions for existing business loans. More information will be shared by the SCCDP as it becomes available.
Francescato also said the state on relaxed its requirements for those applying for unemployment benefits.
"The state's gotten rid of the unpaid waiting week. Usually if you apply for unemployment, there's a week in there you won't get paid," he said.
The Nebraska Department of Labor also has loosened the terms for short-term compensation, which Francescato said will help businesses retain their workforce by reducing hours.
More information on these programs is available at www.cultivatesewardcounty.com or by calling the SCCDP at (402) 643-4189. The SCCDP office is not open to the public at this time, but staff are accessible by phone and email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.