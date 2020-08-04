Bob D. Boshart
Jan. 27, 1929 – July 26, 2020
Robert Dean Boshart, age 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Milford surrounded by his family and loved ones on July 26, 2020. He was born Jan. 27, 1929 in Milford, to Joseph C. and Faye (Stutzman) Boshart.
Bob attended Milford Public Schools in his early days. He then worked a number of different jobs until he signed up to join the United States Army and served in the Korean War from 1951-1953 stationed in France as an MP. When Bob returned home, he took up a job driving cattle to the stock yards in Omaha for O.J. Troyer in 1953. In 1954, he started working for Cushman Motors driving trucks from coast to coast for 10 years. In 1955, while working at Cushman Motors, Bob would meet his wife of 63 years, Irene Kraus. They would go on to get married in 1956 in Marysville, Kansas. Together, they had two children, Lynette Dawn, born in 1958 and Robert Joseph, born in 1961. Bob and Irene purchased “The Mobile Station” in Milford, from Curt Roth in 1964, and turned it into a mechanic service station naming it “Bob’s Service” which is run and managed by Bob’s grandson, Shane Stutzman, to this very day. Bob joined the Milford Volunteer Fire Department in 1964 and served for 56 years of which 14 of those years he served as the fire chief. He was also a member of the Nebraska Fire Association for many years. Bob’s special interests and hobbies included hunting, fishing and racing. Most of Bob’s favorite times out and about involved him and Irene going to the races on Friday and Saturday nights to watch their grandson, Shane, tear up the track, followed by Raising Canes’ chicken on Sundays.
Bob is presided in death by; parents, Joseph C. Boshart, and Faye Stutzman Boshart; brothers Burdette, Elwood (Woody) and Donald; his sister, Mary Jo Boshart; and grandson, Daniel Oltman.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Irene; daughter, Lynette Oltman, Milford; and son, Robert, (JoAnn) Boshart, Lincoln; three grandchildren, Shane Stutzman, Pamela (Ray) Oltman-Montgomery and Kelly (Jack) Oltman-Yunker; and two great grandchildren, Kami Montgomery and Barrett Stutzman; brother in-law, Al Kraus, Lincoln, and sister in-law, Mabel Sysel, Denton; special friends Kevin and Becky Wingard of Milford.
A memorial service was July 29 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Milford. Interment will be at Milford Mennonite Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lauberfh.com.
