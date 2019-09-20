A noteworthy benefit event will take place in Henderson this month to help support the ongoing medical needs of Camden Vancura, a resilient 1-year-old boy.
Camden is the son of Blake and Jennifer (Lund) Vancura. While the family resides in Lincoln, Blake is originally from Henderson, and Jennifer is from the Milford area. They were married in April 2017, and seven months later were elated to be expecting their first child.
Before they could even meet him, however, they learned that Camden had duodenal atresia, a blockage in the stomach area, and Down Syndrome (Trisomy 21).
Anticipating his birth was difficult with the many unknowns.
“We were determined to raise our son with all our effort, regardless of the challenges we knew we were going to face,” Blake said.
Camden was born on July 3, 2018, and had surgery the next day to repair the duodenal atresia. He was in the NICU at Children’s Hospital in Omaha for two weeks.
“Camden very quickly won over our hearts when he was born. We’re so blessed to have him in our lives,” Blake said.
Most recently, Camden has been experiencing seizures caused by abnormal brainwave patterns known as infantile spasms. These can damage the brain, so the condition needs to be treated aggressively.
Attempting to resolve this, Camden is trying his third medication. His treatment began at Children’s Hospital in Omaha, and he has now been traveling to Minnesota for care. The family will return to St. Paul in October for another EEG to see how the treatment is progressing.
Described as a sweet boy with a calm demeanor, Camden is playful and quick to give smiles. He has faced many recent challenges, however, with seizures, medications and hospital stays that mark him differently than the brightness they know.
Blake and Jennifer are hopeful that the latest medication has pointed to signs of his spiritedness peeking through again.
The idea for the benefit came this summer from Blake’s graduating class of 1999.
“Blake and Jennifer had to cancel their plans to attend our class reunion in July due to the onset of Camden’s seizures,” Christy Boschee, one of the coordinators, said. “When the idea of coordinating a silent auction came up at dinner, everyone emphatically agreed we wanted to do something to help support Blake and his family. We are moved by and appreciative of all the community support and hope this event will help Blake and Jennifer as they search for answers for Camden.”
This act is deeply meaningful to the Vancuras.
“I cannot put into words how much we appreciate this. Friends that I graduated high school with 20 years ago, as well as others, even considering putting this on for us is incredible,” Blake said. “I know they have put so much time and effort into it. To still receive this kind of support from people in the town I grew up in, as well as support from friends and coworkers we have met over the years, is just amazing. We are extremely thankful for those attending or contributing to Camden’s benefit.”
If you would like to join this event, there will be a silent auction and pancake feed (freewill offering) at Heartland Community Schools on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those who are unable to attend but want to contribute may mail a check, payable to Heartland Class of ‘99 Benefit for Camden Vancura to Henderson Cornerstone Bank, 916 N. Main St., Henderson, NE 68371.
Article contributed by Heartlandbeat.com.
