Belinda L. Kremer
May 16, 1965 – June 4, 2020
Belinda L. Kremer was born May 16, 1965, in Seward, to Kenneth and Dorothy (Vance) Kremer, the oldest of six children, and passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 55.
As a young girl, Belinda grew up in Milford and later became a 1984 graduate of Milford High School. She received her CNA designation and began her employment at the Sunrise Country Manor near Milford. She also worked as a machine operator at Metromail for a period of time and later returned to Sunrise as a housekeeper. She also was with Crestview Care Center as a kitchen aide.
Belinda was a huge devoted Nebraska Husker fan. You could often find her proudly sporting her Husker gear and she never missed a game, win or lose. GO BIG RED! She loved animals. They were quick to warm up to her and her dog, Scruffy, was always by her side during the day. The two of them enjoyed snuggling on the couch and watching movies together. Scruffy adored sitting on Belinda’s lap, getting all the attention. They were two peas in a pod. Belinda also always took care of Melissa’s dog, Bella, when she went on vacation. Bella was fond of her aunt Belinda and was very excited when she would get to go to her house for a sleepover.
Belinda loved taking long walks. She walked everywhere in town. You would always see her with her earbuds listening to her favorite music…. the classic 70’s rock ‘n roll. One of her first nights on general care in the hospital, she was watching a live show with the Rolling Stones, which she loved. The nurses got a real kick out of Belinda dancing along to the music. Belinda loved playing games, any game really. She always played UNO, Monopoly, card playing, checkers, life, bingo and dominoes with her nieces, nephews and family. Belinda absolutely loved to travel. A few favorites were road trips to Colorado. She loved the Rocky Mountains, particularly riding on the Cog Railroad from Manitou Springs to see Pikes Peak. Seeing the formations in the Garden of the Gods was another favorite place. Belinda especially enjoyed family trips to Florida. We have many fond memories with Belinda walking around the island, riding the trolly, shopping in the small shops, walking to the beach, playing in the sand and swimming in the Gulf of Mexico. Everyone’s favorite was experiencing the nightly Florida sunset. Her last wish was to return to Ann Maria Island but was not strong enough to make the trip. Theresa will take Belinda’s memory with her on all her future journeys. She was a member of the Milford United Methodist Church and the Blue Bird Club.
Survivors include her beloved son, George Henry Parker; parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Kremer, Milford; brothers and sister-in-law, Jeffery Kremer, Friend, Matthew and Marcy Kremer, Malcom; sisters, Theresa Kremer, Melissa Lewis and Jessica Kremer, all of Lincoln; nieces and nephews, including Preston, Jordyn, Dayton, Kyleigh, Kamryn, Kashton and Destyni, other relatives include: Jean Davis and Gary Machtenburg, Burbank, South Dakota, Joe and Nancy Vance, Grand Island, Carla Vance, Pleasant Dale, Larry and Ila Kremer, Congress, Arizona, John and Marge Kremer, Las Vegas, Nevada, Dave and Patsy Kremer, Pickstown, South Dakota, Virgil and Karen Kremer, Connie Hoile, all of Milford, Jim DeWitt, Crete, Ardeane Davis, Milford, Arlene Kremer, Arizona; 21 first cousins and many other relatives and friends.
Belinda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Hazel Vance and Lavern and Ruth Kremer; an uncle, Thomas Vance; and a cousin, Emily Jo DeWitt.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the Milford United Methodist Church with Rev. Angela DeFisher officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at lauberfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.