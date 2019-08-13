Seward, NE (68434)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.