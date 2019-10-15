School records are being rewritten at Milford High.
Senior Nevaeh Stauffer passed the 1,000 assist mark for her career and is the second person to reach 1,000 assists in Milford High history.
Junior Hannah Kepler broke the school record for kills in a match. She recorded 30 in a match against Centennial, breaking her own record of 29, set during her freshman season. She also holds the career kills record and continues to add to it in every match.
The Eagles have made some rotation changes, Coach Emily Restau said. They put those changes in action against Sandy Creek Oct. 1 and Wilber-Clatonia Oct. 3.
Milford beat Sandy Creek 25-12, 25-9, 25-14 behind 14 kills by Kepler. Taylor Stelling served four aces. Jayla Policky picked up 12 digs, as well.
Against Wilber-Clatonia, the Eagles finished with 33 kills, led by 17 from Kepler. Avery Saltzman served four aces. MHS won the match 25-11, 25-11, 25-19.
“I was extremely impressed on how the girls adjusted to some new rotations,” Restau said. “We really served tough in both matches and played relentless defense.”
The Eagles need to clean up serve receive, however, she said.
Milford (11-7) was to play at Syracuse Oct. 7 and host York Thursday, Oct. 10. The team will host a triangular Tuesday, Oct. 15, starting at 5 p.m.
Milford 3, Sandy Creek 0
MHS 25 25 25
SCHS 12 9 14
ATTACKS (good-attempts-kills)—Shelby Gropp 1-2, Hannah Kepler 26-29-14, Nevaeh Stauffer 3-5-1, Caitlyn Adams 1-1-1, Sydney Stelling 8-8-3, Savannah Spahr 15-16-7, Carlin Adams 1-1-1, Celia Bontrager 13-13-2, Taylor Roth 2-2, Taylor Stelling 10-12-5, Jayla Policky 2-3-1. Totals 82-92-35.
BLOCKS (solo-assists)—Kepler 0-1, S. Stelling 0-1, Spahr 1-0, Bontrager 0-2. Totals 1-4.
SERVES (good-attempts-aces)—Avery Saltzman 16-16-2, Gropp 10-11-2, Kepler 3-5-1, Stauffer 12-12, Adams 1-1, Spahr 11-12-1, Carlin Adams 4-4, T. Stelling 5-5-4, Policky 7-8-1. Totals 69-74-11.
SETS (good-attempts-assists)—Saltzman 5-5-2, Gropp 6-6, Kepler 1-1, Stauffer 56-56-23, Cai. Adams 2-2-1, S. Stelling 2-2, Spahr 2-2, Car. Adams 10-10-4, Policky 3-3-2. Totals 87-87-33.
DIGS—Saltzman 2, Gropp 8, Kepler 3, Stauffer 5, Ashlynn Zegers 1, Cai. Adams 4, S. Stelling 2, Spahr 1, Car. Adams 2, Policky 12. Total 40.
Milford 3, Wilber-Clatonia 0
MHS 25 25 25
WCHS 11 11 19
ATTACKS (good-attempts-kills)—Saltzman 1-1, Kepler 20-22-17, Stauffer 1-1, Cai. Adams 4-4-1, S. Stelling 6-7-2, Spahr 10-12-4, Car. Adams 1-1, Bontrager 13-15-5, Roth 6-8, T. Stelling 8-12-4, Policky 2-2. Totals 72-85-33.
BLOCKS (solo-assists)—Kepler 0-1, S. Stelling 0-1, Spahr 0-3, Bontrager 0-2, Roth 0-3.
SERVES (good-attempts-aces)—Saltzman 12-12-4, Gropp 13-14-2, Kepler 9-9-2, Stauffer 13-13-3, Ashlynn Zegers 4-4-1, Cai. Adams 4-4-1, Spahr 10-11-2, Car. Adams 2-2, Policky 3-4. Totals 70-73-15.
ASSISTS—Saltzman 15-15-5, Gropp 4-4-2, Kepler 1-1-1, Stauffer 29-29-16, Zegers 1-1, Cai. Adams 1-1, S. Stelling 4-4, Spahr 1-1, Car. Adams 24-24-6, Bontrager 1-1, Policky 3-3-1. Totals 84-84-31.
DIGS—Saltzman 5, Gropp 6, Kepler 6, Stauffer 3, Zegers 2, Cai. Adams 1, S. Stelling 2, Spahr 3, Car. Adams 1, Bontrager 1, Roth 1, T. Stelling 1, Policky 12. Total 44.
Milford 3, Raymond Central 0 (Sept. 24)
MHS 25 25 25
RCHS 14 23 21
ATTACKS (good-attempts-kills)—Saltzman 1-1, Kepler 29-34-4, Stauffer 10-10-4, Cai. Adams 4-5, S. Stelling 23-24-8, Spahr 13-15-4, T. Stelling 14-18-6, Bontrager 12-13-3, Gropp 1-2-1. Totals 107-122-37.
SERVES (good-attempts-aces)—Saltzman 2-2, Kepler 16-17-3, Stauffer 12-13, S. Stelling 7-9, Policky 12-12-1, Spahr 6-6, Car. Adams 2-3, Gropp 8-10-3. Totals 65-72-7.
SETS (good-attempts-assists)—Saltzman 6-6-1, Kepler 4-4-2, Stauffer 72-72-26, S. Stelling 13-13-1, Policky 9-9-1, Spahr 2-2, T. Stelling 1-1, Bontrager 3-3-1, Gropp 7-7-3. Totals 117-117-35.
DIGS—Kepler 14, Stauffer 10, Zegers 1, Cai. Adams 1, S. Stelling 10, Policky 18, Spahr 2, Car. Adams 1, Bontrager 1, Gropp 7. Total 65.
Thayer Central 3, Milford 1 (Sept. 26)
TCHS 25 20 25 29
MHS 14 25 17 27
ATTACKS (good-attempts-kills)—Gropp 2-2, Kepler 62-73-26, Stauffer 9-11-1, S. Stelling 22-24-5, Spahr 18-20-4, Bontrager 18-23-7, T. Stelling 15-17-2, Policky 3-3. Totals 149-173-45.
BLOCKS (solo-assists)—Kepler 0-3, S. Stelling 0-1, Spahr 1-3, Bontrager 0-1. Totals 1-8.
SERVES (good-attempts-aces)—Saltzman 4-4, Gropp 11-14, Kepler 8-13-1, Stauffer 16-16, Cai. Adams 1-1, S. Stelling 4-7-1, Spahr 8-9-1, Car. Adams 1-1, Policky 18-19-2. Totals 71-84-5.
SETS (good-attempts-assists)—Saltzman 1-1, Gropp 8-8-2, Kepler 6-6, Stauffer 121-121-38, S. Stelling 11-11-1, Spahr 2-2-1, Bontrager 4-4-1, Policky 14-14-2. Totals 167-167-45.
DIGS—Saltzman 5, Gropp 4, Kepler 12, Stauffer 14, S. Stelling 9, Spahr 3, Bontrager 1, T. Stelling 3, Policky 32. Total 83.
Fillmore Central 3, Milford 2
FCHS 22 25 25 14 15
MHS 25 19 18 25 12
ATTACKS (good-attempts-kills)—Gropp 4-6, Kepler 65-70-26, Stauffer 9-10, S. Stelling 8-10-2, Spahr 19-23-2, Bontrager 10-10-3, T. Stelling 10-10-6, Policky 4-5. Totals 129-144-39.
BLOCKS (solo-assists)—Kepler 1-2, S. Stelling 0-2, Bontrager 0-4. Totals 1-8.
SERVES (good-attempts-aces)—Gropp 7-11-1, Kepler 12-14-2, Stauffer 16-19-1, S. Stelling 9-12-2, Spahr 20-23-2, Car. Adams 8-10-1, Policky 10-10-1. Totals 82-99-10.
SETS (good-attempts-assists)—Gropp 4-4, Kepler 4-4, Stauffer 102-102-36, S. Stelling 17-17-2, Spahr 1-1, Adams 1-1, Bontrager 1-1, T. Stelling 3-3, Policky 7-7. Totals 140-140-38.
DIGS—Gropp 5, Kepler 18, Stauffer 14, S. Stelling 4, Spahr 1, Adams 1, Bontrager 2, T. Stelling 1. Policky 11. Total 57.
Malcolm 2, Milford 0
MAL 25 25
MIL 23 21
ATTACKS (good-attempts-kills)—Gropp 0-1, Kepler 19-21-11, Stauffer 3-3, S. Stelling 8-9-3, Spahr 2-2, Bontrager 8-10-2, T. Stelling 7-8-1. Totals 47-54-17.
SERVES (good-attempts-aces)—Gropp 9-9-1, Kepler 7-8, Stauffer 6-6, S. Stelling 6-6-1, Adams 6-7, Policky 7-8-1. Totals 41-45-3.
SETS (good-attempts-assists)—Gropp 2-2-2, Kepler 2-2, Stauffer 37-37-13, S. Stelling 8-8, Taylor Roth 1-1, T. Stelling 1-1-1, Policky 3-3-1. Totals 54-54-17.
DIGS—Gropp 1, Kepler 11, Stauffer 2, S. Stelling 2, Adams 1, Policky 4. Total 21.
Milford 2, Fairbury 0
MHS 25 25
FHS 22 17
ATTACKS (good-attempts-kills)—Gropp 0-1, Kepler 26-28-13, Stauffer 2-2-1, S. Stelling 8-9-1, Spahr 4-8, Bontrager 6-7-2, T. Stelling 9-11-4. Totals 55-66-21.
SERVES (good-attempts-aces)—Gropp 9-10-1, Kepler 3-5-1, Stauffer 9-10-1, S. Stelling 7-7-1, Adams 7-8-2, Policky 9-9-2. Totals 44-49-8.
SETS (good-attempts-assists)—Gropp 3-3-1, Stauffer 54-54-15, S. Stelling 3-3-2, Spahr 1-1-1, Policky 1-1-1. Total 52-52-20.
DIGS—Gropp 7, Kepler 4, Stauffer 2, S. Stelling 2, Spahr 3, T. Stelling 1, Policky 11. Total 30.
Milford 2, Fort Calhoun 1
MHS 22 25 25
FCHS 25 18 20
ATTACKS (good-attempts-kills)—Kepler 50-50-21, Stauffer 4-4, Caitlyn Adams 4-5-1, S. Stelling 14-16-3, Spahr 9-11-1, Bontrager 14-18-3, T. Stelling 5-8-1. Totals 91-112-30.
BLOCKS (solo-assists)—Kepler 0-3, S. Stelling 0-2, Spahr 1-3, Bontrager 0-2. Totals 1-10.
SERVES (good-attempts-aces)—Gropp 9-11-1, Kepler 9-9-2, Stauffer 12-14-1, S. Stelling 5-8-3, Car. Adams 14-16-1, Policky 12-13. Totals 61-71-8.
SETS (good-attempts-assists)—Gropp 4-4-1, Kepler 1-1, Stauffer 84-84-27, Cai. Adams 1-1, S. Stelling 11-11-1, Car. Adams 1-1, Bontrager 1-1, Policky 4-4. Totals 107-107-29.
DIGS—Gropp 3, Kepler 13, Stauffer 5, S. Stelling 11, Car. Adams 3, T. Stelling 1, Policky 11. Total 47.
Milford 2, Centennial 0
MHS 25 25
CHS 14 11
ATTACKS (good-attempts-kills)—Gropp 1-2, Kepler 24-28-14, Stauffer 5-5-1, S. Stelling 4-5-2, Spahr 8-9-2, Bontrager 7-7-2, T. Stelling 5-5-1, Policky 1-1. Totals 55-62-22.
BLOCKS (solo-assists)—Kepler 0-1, Bontrager 0-1. Totals 0-2.
SERVES (good-attempts-aces)—Gropp 12-12-1, Kepler 10-10-3, Stauffer 4-4-1, S. Stelling 6-6, Car. Adams 5-6-2, Policky 11-11. Totals 48-49-7.
SETS (good-attempts-assists)—Gropp 3-3, Kepler 3-3, Stauffer 46-46-17, S. Stelling 3-3, Car. Adams 1-1, Bontrager 1-1, T. Stelling 2-2, Policky 1-1-1. Totals 60-60-21.
DIGS—Gropp 6, Kepler 10, Stauffer 3, S. Stelling 7, Car. Adams 2, T. Stelling 1, Policky 6. Total 35.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Milford 0
LLHS 25 25
MHS 20 17
ATTACKS (good-attempts-kills)—Gropp 2-2-1, Kepler 22-29-9, Stauffer 4-5-1, S. Stelling 3-3-2, Spahr 3-3-1, Bontrager 7-9-1, T. Stelling 7-7-2. Totals 48-58-17.
BLOCKS (solo-assists)—S. Stelling 0-1, Spahr 0-1. Totals 0-2.
SERVES (good-attempts-aces)—Gropp 7-9-2, Kepler 5-6-1, Stauffer 4-5, S. Stelling 4-5-1, Car. Adams 7-8, Policky 6-6. Totals 33-39-4.
SETS (good-attempts-assists)—Gropp 6-6-1, Kepler 3-3-1, Stauffer 36-36-13, S. Stelling 3-3, Spahr 1-1, Bontrager 1-1-1, T. Stelling 4-4. Totals 54-54-16.
DIGS—Gropp 3, Kepler 3, Stauffer 3, S. Stelling 3, Car. Adams 1, T. Stelling 1, Policky 6. Total 20.
