Alan L. Carter
Oct. 13, 1948 – April 3, 2020
Alan Lee Carter was born Oct. 13, 1948, the only child to Lloyd and Bertha (Anderson) Carter in Lincoln. Al passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love, on April 3, 2020, after a short battle with cancer at age 71.
Al graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1966 and soon after joined the United States Marine Corps where he fought in Vietnam. Upon his return in 1973, he joined the Nebraska Army National Guard, and later in 1981, he joined the Air National Guard in which he served in the Gulf War, Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Al retired as a master sergeant in the 155th CES Fire Protection Assistant Chief of Operations.
Al met the love of his life, Lana Ferguson, and they were united in marriage on May 27, 1972. Al and Lana found the place they decided to make their lifelong home in Milford. They raised four daughters, Stephanie, Stacy, Sabreana and Samantha. After attending the University of Nebraska, Al attended Southeast Community College in Milford. Following his graduation, he began his teaching career in Machine Tool Technology at Southeast Community College and for the next 42 years, he left lasting impressions on many students he had the opportunity to teach.
Al wore many hats in his life which included being an EMT instructor, firefighter with the Milford Volunteer Fire Department and the Nebraska Air National Guard, photographer, avid wood worker, wild boar enthusiast, excellent marksman and most importantly, he was the number one fan of his daughters. He enjoyed time spent with family and especially his grandchildren. He supported them at their sporting events, school programs, creating science experiments and building school projects. “Poppi,” as the kids called him, was always the first to have an idea when they were stuck, find a project when they wanted something to build and he was always the one to go to when math was involved. One of his favorite things was to enjoy his early mornings with his friends, while having coffee, a donut and scratching lottery tickets.
He is survived by his spouse, Lana, and his four daughters, Stephanie Chicoine and fiancé Scott Niederhaus (Hickman), Stacy and Jeff Kuklis (Milford), Sabreana and Josh Wit (Byron) and Samantha and Beau Kinnett (Milford); 11 grandchildren; Morgan, Jackson, Reese, Carter, Karlee, Brooklynn, Kingston, Ashlynn, Layla, Boone and Axel; brother-in-law, Brad and Karen Ferguson (Lincoln), nephew, Brett (Jolynn) Ferguson and niece, Angie (Donnie) Moench; and numerous cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date because of current circumstances. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Carter family for future designation within the community of Milford, which Al loved. Condolences may be sent to the family at lauberfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.