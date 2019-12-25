Naudia Larsen, left, and Callie Carraher lead the Milford High Concert Choir in the winter trope they arranged. A trope takes the words of one song, in this case, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and sets them to the tune of another, “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers. It’s a yearly tradition at Milford for students to create tropes and perform them at the winter concert.
