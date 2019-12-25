Megan Wanek not only graduated from Crete High School Dec. 20, she also got the surprise of a lifetime. Her brother, Kyle, came back for the special event. Kyle dressed up as the Crete Cardinal mascot and when it came time for a photo op with the graduates, he took off his mask and hugged Megan. He has been serving in the Army Reserves since July and has been stationed in Georgia. Their family gathered for both Megan’s graduation and Kyle’s homecoming.
top story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.