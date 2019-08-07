Katie Vils and Carter Crowley, both of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, are planning an Aug. 16, 2019, wedding at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Oshkosh, beginning at 2 p.m.
Parents of the couple are Jim and Mary Vils of Oshkosh and Bryan and Tracy Crowley of Oshkosh.
Grandparents of the bride are Joe and Doris Huber of Seward.
The bride-to-be is a registered nurse at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah and the groom-elect works as a realtor.
