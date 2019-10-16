Alfred Suhr of Seward will celebrate his 95th birthday Oct. 24.
He was born Oct. 24, 1924.
He has four children: Carol (Dennis) Ochsner of Omaha, Gordon (Jenny) Suhr of Valentine, Gale (Kirsten) Suhr of Elkhorn and Gary (Melanie) Suhr of Seward. He also has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
To celebrate, his family is requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to 522 E. Bek Ave., Apt. 1, Seward, NE 68434.
