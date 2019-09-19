Gary Steinmiller of Seward will celebrate his 80th birthday Sept. 13, 1939.
There are many roles Steinmiller has had in his life including coach, teacher, referee, son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and life-long Huskers fan.
To celebrate, his family is requesting a card shower. Cards may be delivered to Greene Place Assited Living, 600 Church Street, Seward NE 68434.
(0) comments
