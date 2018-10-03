Elsie Pirrie, originally from Utica, will celebrate her 85th birthday Friday, Oct. 5.
Her children are Janell (Ron) Uffelman of Waco and Dean (Marilyn) Pirrie of Ovid, Colorado.
To celebrate, her family is throwing her a card shower. Birthday greetings may be sent to her at Brookdale Seward Heartland Park, 500 Heartland Park Drive, Room 219, Seward, NE 68434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.