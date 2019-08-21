Virginia Peterson of Seward will celebrate her 95th birthday on Aug. 22.
She was born Aug. 22, 1924 in Belden.
She has three children: Peg (Ron) Rohren of Utica, Bob (Beth) Peterson of Seward and Donna Peterson of Lincoln. SHe has seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
To celebrate, her family is requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to Green Place at 600 Church Street, Seward NE, 68434.
