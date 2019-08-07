Mackenzie Myers of Omaha and Zachary Miller of Omaha are planning an Oct. 5, 2019, wedding at Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church in Seward.
Parents of the couple are Nathan and Heather Myers of Seward and the late Theresa and David Miller. Miller’s guardians are Cathi and Greg Sampson of Arlington.
The bride-to-be graduated from Seward High School in 2013 and Wayne State College in 2017. She currently works at Kiewit Business Center in Omaha.
The groom-elect graduated from Arlington High School in 2013 and Wayne State College in 2017. He currently works in the maintenance department at Richdale Apartments in Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.