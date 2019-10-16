Melvin Lostroh of Lincoln will turn 95 on Oct. 17. He was born Oct. 17, 1924.
He has three children: David (Lorraine) Lostroh, Kathleen (John) Frohner, and Kevin (Julia) Lostroh, as well as 18 grandchildren and more than 30 great-grandchildren.
To celebrate, his family is requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to Melvin at 13701 West Adams, Lincoln, NE 68524.
