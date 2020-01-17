Lauren Johnson and Tyler Van Cleef, both of Lincoln, are to wed Jan. 18 at Seward Methdist Church.
Parents of the couple are Russell and Theresa Johnson of Seward and Michael and Nancy Van Cleef of Carleton.
The bride-to-be graduated from Seward High School in 2011 and Peru State College in 2015. She is currently employed as a sales representative for Sandhills Publishing in Lincoln.
The groom-elect graduated from Thayer Central High School in 2013 and the University of Nebraska Lincoln in 2019. He currently works as a banker at Citizens State Bank in Carleton.
