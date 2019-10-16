VB Johnson of Seward, formerly of Goehner, will celebrate his 85th birthday Oct. 26.
He was born Oct. 26, 1934.
To celebrate, his family
will host a party Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Seward VFW Club. There will be food and dancing.
Cards may also be sent to Johnson at 651 Manor Drive, Apt. 206, Seward, NE 68434.
