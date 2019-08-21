Floyd Johnsen of Seward, formerly of Friend, will celebrate his 102nd birthday on Sept. 3.
He was born Sept. 3, 1917.
To celebrate, his family is requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to 300 N. Columbia Ave., Room 29, Seward, NE 68434.
Updated: August 21, 2019 @ 3:48 pm
