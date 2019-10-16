Hruska, Anthony and Kate (Cleveland), a son, Henry Steven Hruska, born Oct. 2, 2019, at Butler County Health Care Center, weighing 7 pounds.
Grandparents are Mark and Janet Hruska of Ulysses and Steve and Kathy Cleveland of Chadron. Great-grandparents are Ron Hruska of Ulysses, Helen Vodicka of Surprise, Donnie Conneary of Hyannis and Larry and Linda Cleveland of Hyannis, North Carolina.
Henry was welcomed home by older brother Harrison, 2.
