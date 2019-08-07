Gene and Linda Gierke of Seward will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Aug. 2.
They were married Aug. 2, 1969, in Deshler, Ohio.
They have two children: Julie (John) Lazarchic of Seward and Jeff (Chris) Gierke of Waverly. They also have five grandchildren.
To celebrate, their family is hosting an open house on Aug. 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 315 East Pinewood Avenue .
Cards are also welcome and may be sent to the couple at 1126 Eastridge Drive, Seward, NE 68434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.