Mary Faig of Gresham will celebrate her 80th birthday July 18. She was born July 18, 1939, in York.
She is married to Arvin Faig and has three children: Douglas, Kristine and Jennifer. She has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
To celebrate, her family is hosting a card shower. Cards may be sent to 2166 462nd Road, Gresham, NE 68367.
